MACC to charge nine RTD and SPAD officers with graft over Penang ‘protection’ racket

GEORGE TOWN, May 27 — Nine officers from the Road Transport Department (RTD) and Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) are expected to be charged with corruption tomorrow.

According to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the nine individuals will be facing a total of 162 charges under the MACC Act 2009 for accepting bribes as inducement not to take action against lorry companies that had flouted the Road Transport Act 1987 and Land Public Transport Act 2010.

The officers involved are ranked grades 19 to 32 and are believed to have accepted between RM10,000 each month from lorry companies as inducement not to take action against lorry drivers that flout traffic regulations such as driving overweight lorries.

It is estimated over RM140,000 have been paid as graft by the lorry companies to RTD officers.

MACC Assistant Enforcement Officer Mazlan Haja Maideen confirmed that the nine will be taken to the Special Sessions Court for Corruption in Butterworth tomorrow morning.

In March and April, MACC arrested over 30 individuals to assist in graft investigations of a “protection” racket for lorry drivers in Penang involving lorry companies and over 70 RTD officers.

About 50 individuals, from lorry companies, RTD and SPAD, were also called in to have their statements recorded last month.

Some of the company owners were also detained to assist in investigations into this case.