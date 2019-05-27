Finance minister says govt to allocate RM10.8m for Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng during a visit to the Elopura market in Sandakan May 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 27 — The federal government has approved an allocation of RM10.8 million for the Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK) here for the purchase of new medical equipment as well as for the construction of new a building.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said out of the total, the purchase of medical equipment worth RM7.4 million was to replace damaged equipment while another RM3.4 million was for the construction of new building to house medical records and new ear, nose and throat (ENT) clinic.

“The RM6 million of the allocation is from Finance Ministry while RM4.8 million is from Health Ministry.

“Apart from improving the hospital facilities, this provision is also for the purchase of medical equipment needed by the hospital such as the magnetic resonance Imaging (MRI) machine which is expected to be completed next year (2020) worth RM3 million, portable ultrasound machine worth RM300,000 and two sets of craniotomy worth RM500,000,” he said.

Lim was speaking to reporters after visiting the Elopura market here with new Sandakan MP Vivian Wong today.

Also present were Sabah Health and People Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon and DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

Commenting on the hospital’s parking problem, Lim said the government had decided on the construction of a new building via privatisation.

He said the site has been identified and further discussions would be held with Sandakan MP as well as Tanjung Papat and Elopura assemblymen.

“The approval of this provision is expected to improve the quality of services provided to patients, while improving the quality of life of more than 400,000 residents in Sandakan district.

“This is in line with the government’s commitment in ensuring shared prosperity and more Malaysians will have access to necessary medical services,” he said. — Bernama