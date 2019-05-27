Cops nab 283 illegal racing suspects West Coast Expressway

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said they were detained in Op Khas Samseng Jalanan Ramadan operation yesterday after a week-long police intelligence work. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LUMUT, May 27 — A total of 283 individuals were detained for suspected involvement in illegal racing on the West Coast Expressway (WCE) Banting-Taiping near the Ayer Tawar exit here which has yet to be opened to the public.

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said they were detained in Op Khas Samseng Jalanan Ramadan operation yesterday after a week-long police intelligence work.

He said in the operation which was carried out at 3pm yesterday until midnight, police also seized 11 motorcycles for not obeying traffic rules.

“A total of 283 individuals and 277 motorcycles were checked in the operation carried out by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, Manjung district police headquarters with the Manjung Police Volunteer Reserve (PVR),” he said when contacted here today.

Muhammad Hanif said a total of 374 summonses for various traffic offences were issued including for non-possession of the driving license and expired road tax besides underage-riding.

Muhammad Hanif said the highway has become the new road racing circuit following police frequently raided the previous location at Jalan Ayer Tawar-Lumut near a bowling centre in Seri Manjung.

Meanwhile, a teenager known as John, 20, said he had just returned to his hometown and went to the location only as a spectator and acknowledged that the activity was illegal.

“This was my first time here and I borrowed my cousin’s modified motorcycle, I did not expect that the police came today and now I had to push the motorcycle over five kilometres to the police station.

“What I know is that the highway has become a new location for illegal racing since two months ago, but no money was involved, it’s all just for fun while those who became the ‘king’ will be highly regarded,” he said. — Bernama