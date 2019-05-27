Close ranks, Muhyiddin tells Johor Bersatu

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he was hopeful there would not be any issues following Mazlan Buang's appointment — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today called for cooperation in the party’s Johor chapter after its new line-up excluded Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

Muhyiddin said he was hopeful there would not be any issues following Johor Bersatu strongman Mazlan Bujang’s recent appointment as the party’s state chief.

“I want to see cooperation between Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Mazlan.

“What is important is to make sure that the state administration under Dr Sahruddin will be able to garner support from all Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, including those from Bersatu,” he said tonight after attending a breaking fast event with state Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders at the Johor Mentri Besar’s official residence in the Saujana here.

The Pagoh MP said the next step is to get the public's support.

He said this was important for the administration to run smoothly without much problems.

“And I have confidence in Dr Sahruddin to undertake the task,” said Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Home Minister, also stressed that what was important at present was for the administration to forge better unity, where the Johor Mentri Besar must represent all races and groups without being seen to favour any groups.

He hoped that Mazlan will discuss any matters first if there are any directives from the party’s central leadership.

“Mazlan should discuss any matters or issues in line with cooperation and unity within the party’s leadership as there must be ‘muafakat’,” said Muhyiddin, using the Malay term for consensus.

On Saturday, Mazlan on his first day of helming Johor Bersatu, announced the new state leadership lineup which interestingly did not include Dr Sahruddin who was Johor Bersatu’s former secretary.

Mazlan, in a statement, announced that he had appointed Ledang division chief Mohd Solihan Badri as the new secretary, replacing Dr Sahruddin.

He also announced the appointment of Larkin state assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad as state party treasurer, Pulai division chief Ya’cob Atan as information chief, Sekijang division chief Uzzair Ismail as media director, and the reappointment of Iskandar Puteri Senator division chief Ir Nasir Hashim as the state’s deputy chairman.

Johor Bersatu seems to have been fractured by a leadership crisis since Datuk Osman Sapian resigned as MB on April 8.

According to Mazlan, he had asked Dr Sahruddin to continue holding the post of the state’s party secretary, but Dr Sahruddin himself declined the offer to focus fully on administering Johor.