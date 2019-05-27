Anwar meets Dr M to discuss local and foreign issues

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today had a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya to discuss several urgent matters concerning local and foreign issues. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today had a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya to discuss several urgent matters concerning local and foreign issues.

“(I) met with Tun Dr Mahathir. I referred to the fear of the PKR in the Central Leadership Council Meeting on the threat posed by United States (US) against the Iranian leadership.

“The government needs to issue a strong stand by rejecting any provocation on all Muslim countries,” said the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson in a statement.

It was reported that US president Donald Trump has warned that Iran would be destroyed if Teheran attacked any of Washington’s interest.

The warning by Trump was issued following an attack on Saudi Arabian oil assets last week and the rocket attacks into the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq where many government buildings and embassies were located.

Meanwhile, the statement also quoted Anwar informing the Prime Minister that he would be performing the úmrah or ’minor haj’ with the Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who would also be attending the 14th Summit Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on May 31.

According to the brief statement, current political developments were also touched during the meeting of the two leaders. — Bernama