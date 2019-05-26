PKR says will not hesitate to take disciplinary action if Kesavan’s sexual harassment claim justified

Sungai Siput PKR parliamentary candidate S. Kesavan April 28, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will not hesitate to take disciplinary action in accordance with the party’s rules if police investigations find the allegations of a sexual nature against Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan to be true, its Central Leadership Council (MPP) said in a statement here today.

The MPP said PKR viewed media reports on the matter seriously.

“PKR has taken note of the police reports made by both parties regarding the matter. We are also aware that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have begun their investigation process into this,” it said.

The statement said PKR also fully supports the police investigation and hopes the process will be done fairly and diligently.

Last week, a woman who claimed to be a former assistant and former Sungai Siput PKR treasurer lodged a police report in Selangor on alleged sexual harassment by Kesavan since the end of last year.

However, the first term MP denied the charges and lodged a counter police report against the woman. — Bernama