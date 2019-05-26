Mohd Solihan admits to discussing Bersatu secretary post with Dr Sahruddin

Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Secretary Mohd Solihan Badri today admitted that he had discussed his new party position with his predecessor. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 26 — Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Secretary Mohd Solihan Badri today admitted that he had discussed his new party position with his predecessor, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

Mohd Solihan, who is also Bersatu Ledang Division Chief, said during the discussion over text messaging, he had relayed party members’ views of how the party secretary position was no more suitable to be held by the newly minted Menteri Besar.

“Yes, I discussed it with Dr Sahruddin via (voice and text messaging application) WhatsApp and I gave my views as well that he was not suitable for the position.”

“I was only stating my opinion and YB (Dr Sahruddin) himself felt that it (state party secretary position) was no more suitable and (so) he declined it,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the 2019 State-level Ops Bersepadu and Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

Mohd Solihan, however, did not reveal as to why the position was deemed not suitable anymore for Dr Sahruddin.

Yesterday, new Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang announced Mohd Solihan as the State Party secretary, replacing Dr Sahruddin.

According to Mazlan, he had offered Dr Sahruddin to continue being party secretary, but was later informed by Mohd Solihan that the Menteri Besar had declined the offer to allow to focus on the State Administration.

Mohd Solihan, who is also State Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee Chairman, said he has no problems shouldering both the State Executive Councillor and party secretary positions, adding that he maintains a very good relationship with Dr Sahruddin.

“I am hoping to be the mediator who is also a party secretary that does things professionally.

“Whether is a new or old (leadership) lineup, we have to strengthen and ensure the party’s is run smoothly at all levels,” he added. — Bernama