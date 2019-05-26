Daim: Govt should focus on issues that directly affect people

Tun Daim Zainuddin said the Pakatan Harapan government should pay more attention to issues affecting the people’s daily lives now that it is into its second year of running the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MACHANG, May 26 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should pay more attention to issues affecting the people’s daily lives, including the cost of living, now that it is into its second year of running the country, said Tun Daim Zainuddin.

The Council of Eminent Persons chairman said the three issues that needed greater focus are affordable housing, cost of essential goods and reduction of toll rates.

“Before this the government focused on several important issues like Lembaga Tabung Haji and Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and for the second year of its administration the priority should be for issues (directly) affecting the people.

“I also represent the people who want these matters to be taken into consideration to lessen their burden,” he told reporters during a working visit to Koperasi Keluarga Haji Zabir Kelantan Berhad (KOZA) here today.

Daim, who was on a one-day working visit to Kelantan, inspected the Pelabuhan To Bali, Pasir Puteh to assess the fish supply in Kelantan and Terengganu.

Daim said the affordable houses to be built should be of quality and carry the latest features.

“If you ask me, I’m like you people who, apart from affordable houses also want prices of goods to be low and toll rates to be reduced in the second year,” he said.

The provision of affordable housing, controlling the prices of goods and cutting tolls are among the pledges in the PH manifesto for the 14th general election and they remain issues close to the people’s hearts.

Asked on the availability of fish, Daim said he hoped there would be adequate supply at low prices for the people.

He also hoped that supermarkets would offer goods at low prices, especially when Muslims celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri soon.

On the PAS-Umno Joint Charter which is expected to be signed by the two parties after Aidilfitri, Daim said this was considered normal in politics.

“This is not something extraordinary and it’s up to them whether to make it a success or not, depending on the situation.

Daim said he was not an astrologer to predict whether this charter would be a success or would affect the government. — Bernama