No Malaysians involved in Jakarta riots, says foreign minister

Protesters gesture as mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers stand guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. — Reuters pic

TEMERLOH, May 25 ― No Malaysians were involved in the post-election riots in Jakarta, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

He gave an assurance that the ministry would keep abreast of developments there, as a precautionary measure.

“At the moment, the government does not plan to bring back Malaysians who are still there, but we will keep up with the developments.

“We hope the situation will stabilise and return to normal,” he told reporters after attending the Pahang Muafakat Movers Association buka puasa event here yesterday.

Saifuddin also advised Malaysians in Indonesia to heed the advice from authorities and not attend mass rallies at Tanah Abang, Tamrin, Sabang and Menteng.

The media earlier reported six people were killed and 200 injured in the protests against the announcement of the presidential election results.

On another matter, Saifuddn said the government would help Malaysian Pannir Selvam a/l Pranthaman, 32, get the best legal advice on his appeal for clemency.

“Our embassy is providing assistance, and we will help but the process to challenge the clemency rejection should come from his family,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that Singapore's Court of Appeal granted the application of Pannir Selvam to stay his execution and allowed him to challenge the clemency process.

Pannir was sentenced to death after he was convicted on June 27, 2017 by the Singapore High Court of trafficking in 51.84 g of diamorphine at the Woodlands Checkpoint on September 3, 2014. ― Bernama