Four killed, one injured in accident near Kuala Nerus

KUALA NERUS, May 25 ― Four people were killed while another one was injured in an accident involving two vehicles in Kampung Sungai Ikan, here this morning.

Senior Fire Operations Officer II Hasmadi Sulaiman of the Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station said the station received a distress call on the accident from the public at 9.30am this morning.

“The vehicles involved were a Proton Wira Aeroback and a Peugeot. The driver and a passenger in the Peugeot car were confirmed dead at the scene of the incident while another injured passenger had been sent to the Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) Kuala Terengganu for further treatment.

“The driver and another passenger who were in the Wira Aeroback car were also confirmed dead at the scene of the incident,” he said in a statement, today.

A water tender vehicle with 11 personnel and an Emergency Medical Retrieval Service (EMRS) ambulance from the Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the location of the incident to assist the victims.

Hasmadi said all the bodies of the dead victims who were trapped in the vehicles had been retrieved by the firemen and handed over to the police for further action while the injured victims were sent to the hospital in an ambulance. ― Bernama