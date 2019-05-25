Four killed, one injured in accident in Kuala Nerus

KUALA NERUS, May 25 — Two couples died while a teenage girl was seriously injured in an accident involving two cars at 9.20 am this morning at Kilometre 31, Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Setiu near Kampung Pakoh, here.

The dead victims were the driver and passenger of a Proton Aeroback, Hafiiz Mohd Ibrahim, 29, and his wife, Siti Nor Shahila Asla, 26, who was five months pregnant.

Also killed were a couple from Dungun in a Peugeot, Anuar Said, 59, and Che Khasliza Che Hussin, 53. Their youngest daughter, Nurul Nadirah, 14, broke both her legs and was being treated at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu.

It was learnt the accident occurred when Hafiiz and Siti who were returning home from their family house in Felda Chiku, Gua Musang from the direction of Kota Bharu, collided with the vehicle of the other couple, Anuar and Che Khasliza.

According to State Investigations and Traffic Enforcement chief Supt Abd Razak Hassan the crash caused both vehicles to be mangled and the four victims were killed instantly.

“The bodies of the four victims were brought to HSNZ for post-mortem.

“Further investigations would be conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by dangerous and reckless driving,” he said.

Meanwhile, Siti Nur Shahila’s mother, Saripah Mohd, 53, said nasi dagang was the last meal she served her daughter and son-in-law who were killed later in the morning.

“My daughter is living with her in-laws in Padang Nenas, Kuala Nerus. She came to our house to break fast with us in Felda Chiku 5, Gua Musang and to take some baby clothes given by her elder sister.

“I was surprise to suddenly see her appearing at our house during Maghrib on Thursday as she would usually phone before coming back.

“We managed to do some Raya shopping together for my youngest son, Mohd Hafizuddin Asla, 21, who is dyslexic,” she said when met at the HSNZ Forensic Unit today.

Saripah said the couple only drank water this morning before leaving for Terengganu at about 6.30 am.

Meanwhile, Hafiiz’s father, Ibrahim Hashim, 65, said he could not hold back his sadness over the loss of his youngest son who had always been concerned with his health.

According to Ibrahim, his son who is a mechanic was always grumbling about him for not taking his medicine.

“I have many illnesses, including kidney, high blood pressure and diabetes and his wife had also taken good care of us,” he said. — Bernama