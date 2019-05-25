Envoy urges Malaysians to take extra precaution while travelling to Thailand during Raya holidays

Police personnel check the identification of a driver at the Malaysia-Thailand border at the Padang Besar checkpoint. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, May 25 ― Malaysians travelling to Thailand during the upcoming Aidilfitri and school holidays are urged to be vigilant and take extra precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said the number of Malaysians travelling to the kingdom, especially in southern Thailand during the holidays would increase significantly.

He said Malaysians, especially those living in the northern regions of the Peninsular namely Perlis, Kelantan and Kedah have family ties with residents in southern Thailand ― Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani and would visit them during this festive season to renew family ties.

“Those driving and riding to Thailand must take extra precautionary measures. Drive carefully; think of the loved ones back home.

“During the holiday periods, we (embassy) received a lot of road accident cases. We hope there will be no untoward incidents during the Hari Raya holidays,” he told Bernama here.

Earlier this year, a road safety awareness campaign was held to urge Malaysians traveling to Thailand to know basic laws and the don’ts when in the kingdom.

For those driving or riding are encouraged to buy insurance and declare their vehicles at the entry point into Thailand. Beside that, visitors are banned from smoking at its popular beaches as well as not bringing any e-cigarette/vape and walkie-talkies.

Jojie also urged Malaysians travelling to Thailand to be extra careful on personal belonging, especially the passport.

It was reported before that Thailand was one of the countries which recorded the most number of lost Malaysian passports.

Yesterday, Jojie and wife, Datin Catherina Cherian Samuel hosted the breaking of fast at the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok. A diaspora of about 200 Malaysians including students and as well as invited guests attended the session.

Jojie also handed “duit raya” to students from Sekolah Masjid Zaardatulislam, Narmai Patumtani Thailand.

“We hope they will know a little bit of Malaysian culture,” he said. ― Bernama