DPM: UM experts mull Act to protect the elderly

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — A specific act to protect the welfare and rights of senior citizens is being studied, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minster, said experts from Universiti Malaya were picked to conduct a study to draw up the bill for the new law.

‘’We also want to hold several discussions before tabling the bill,’’ she told reporters after launching the e-donation Boost roadshow here today.

The drawing up of the bill for the act had been agreed to at a National Senior Citizens Advisory and Consultative Council chaired by Dr Wan Azizah in December.

Meanwhile, asked if her ministry would urge the authorities concerned to act against a former chief executive of a telecommunications company who allegedly intruded into his ex-wife’s house and threatened her and her family, Dr Wan Azizah said the case was under the jurisdiction of the police.

‘’I am led to understand the case is classified under ‘No further Action’ by the Deputy Public Prosecutor, and not the Social Welfare Department, after receiving the input from police investigations and the doctor’s examination,’’ she said.

An English language newspaper today reported that the former chief executive’s wife had made at least 15 reports since 2015 after the couple divorced, with an allegation that her ex-husband had molested their child. — Bernama