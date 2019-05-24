Singapore leaders convey condolences to Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Singapore President Halimah Yacob expressed her condolences over the passing of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah in a letter which was made available to Bernama. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 24 — Singapore leaders today conveyed their condolences to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Sultan Ahmad Shah on the passing of his father, Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

“On behalf of the people of Singapore, we express our sincerest condolences to Your Majesty and the Pahang royal family,” said Singapore President Halimah Yacob in her condolence letter which was made available to Bernama.

Halimah said His Royal Highness led an extraordinary life.

Pahang, she said, has grown and flourished under His Royal Highness’ reign, which lasted over four decades.

He will be remembered for his selfless dedication and the exceptional care that he showed to his people, she said.

The president said as the 7th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, His Royal Highness inspired the people of Malaysia with his generous spirit and warmth, and ably guided the implementation of policies which helped to improve the lives of all Malaysians.

His Royal Highness also contributed towards the strengthening of Singapore-Malaysia relations, and helped to bring our two countries closer together, she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Your Majesty and your family during this difficult time,” she said.

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the age of 88 two days ago and was laid to rest at the Pekan Royal Mausoleum in Pahang yesterday.

Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said His Royal Highness’ death is a great loss for Pahang and indeed for Malaysia.

Lee said during his reign as the 7th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia and 5th Sultan of Pahang, His Royal Highness served the people with humility and dedication.

He was also a strong supporter of Singapore-Malaysia ties, and helped to enhance bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding, said Lee.

“He knew Mr Lee Kuan Yew well, and my father made it a point to seek an audience with His Royal Highness during his last visit to Malaysia in 2009.

“I was honoured to have the opportunity to meet him on several occasions, the first time being at Tuanku’s wedding in 1986,” said Lee in his condolence letter.

According to Lee, His Royal Highness will be fondly remembered for his statesmanship and tireless efforts to improve his people’s well-being.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty and the Pahang royal family in this time of grief,” said Lee. — Bernama