Mukhriz apologises over ‘mistake’ after being accused of snubbing Johor Sultan (VIDEO)

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir’s apology comes amid criticisms after a video clip of him allegedly snubbing the Johor ruler went viral on social media. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has formally apologised for not greeting Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

This comes amid criticisms after a video clip of him allegedly snubbing the Johor ruler went viral on social media.

In a media statement, his press secretary said that Mukhriz wrote a letter to Sultan Ibrahim to explain the issue, and to apologise over the kekhilafan (mistake).

“The mentri besar informed His Majesty that the mistake was due to his own ‘carelessness’ (kealpaan) and does not reflect the values and etiquette of the people of Kedah,” said the statement.

The PPBM deputy president’s purported snubbing of the Johor ruler took place when they were at the Istana Abu Bakar on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the late Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al Muadzam Shah, the former Sultan of Pahang.