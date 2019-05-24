Man jailed for impersonating RTD officer...three times

RTD personnel conduct checks on motorcyclists during an operation in Bangsar February 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

MIRI, May 24 — A self-employed, who impersonated a Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel while committing crimes, was jailed and fined in two magistrate’s courts here today after he pleaded guilty to three cheating charges.

On the first charge, Imran Othman Pawi, 56, was sentenced to 18 months and fined RM5,000 in default five months’ imprisonment and on the second, he was imprisoned for 16 months and fined RM1,000 in default a month in jail before magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie.

The court ordered the two prison sentences to run concurrently.

In another court, Imran was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment and fined RM1,600 in default two months in prison before magistrate Kasyfurrahman Abang Ahmad.

The magistrate ordered Imran to serve the jail sentence after he has served the prison sentence of 16 months’ imprisonment imposed by Md Syafique.

Sarawak Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) chief Superintendent Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the accused committed the offences in Miri district between April and May this year, involving a total sum of RM34,100.

“In all the cases, the accused approached his victims and then identified himself as a personnel from JPJ. Then he offered to sell to them motorcycles which had been seized by the department at bargained prices.

“He also offered to sell to them land,” Mustafa Kamal said, adding that the motorcycles and lands were non-existent.

He said all the victims believed the accused and agreed to pay the down-payments for the motorcycles and lands as demanded.

Mustafa Kamal advised the public to be extra careful when they are asked to pay the down-payments before delivery of any goods being offered to them at bargained prices by unknown individuals.

“They should also be extra cautious with unknown individuals who identify themselves as government officers, JPJ or police personnel,” he said, adding that the people must demand proof of what these individuals claimed to be.