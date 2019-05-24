Jobless man charged with setting Perlis mufti’s car on fire

In the 5.45am incident on March 22, Mohd Asri's black Honda Accord car was burnt in the engine and left front tyre while the front and back windscreens were smashed. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Maza.com

KANGAR, May 24 ― Mohd Azimar Abd Razak claimed trial to arson today after he was accused of setting fire to Perlis mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s car parked at his home in Persiaran Wawasan here at 5am on March 22.

The unemployed 36-year-old was charged with causing mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage that amounted to RM50, under Section 435 of the Penal Code, punishable with jail up to 14 years and a fine.

Sessions Court judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad allowed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and the condition that Azimar must report to the police on the first of every month.

He also ordered Azimar not to go near Mohd Asri or the mufti’s family, warning the accused that he will be arrested again if he fails to follow the conditions.

The case was set for mention on July 2.

When contacted, Perlis police chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Nor Mushar Mohd said four others who were arrested in connection with the case have been released on police bail.

He said the police are looking for another suspect named Ahmad Mee, 49, also known as “Mee Tomoi”, to assist in investigations.

The front of Mohd Asri’s car was burnt and its windscreen shattered in the March 22 incident.

The police believed that Molotov cocktails were thrown at the car which led to the fire.