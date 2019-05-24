Healthcare assistant freed of abusing toddler

The prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The Sessions Court here today acquitted a healthcare assistant at an orphanage in Cheras, of abusing a two-year-old girl last year.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed, 27.

“The court is of the view that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses were guided by circumstantial evidence.

“After making the maximum assessment, the accused will now be acquitted and discharged without having his defence being called.

Mohamed Syafiq was charged with abusing the child in the nursery of the orphanage at 8.30pm on October 11, 2018, under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years or both, on conviction.

Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan appeared for the prosecution while Mohamed Syafiq was represented by Muhammad Amin Abdullah. — Bernama