Serdang nurse murder: Police complete probe, await prosecutors’ decision

The remains of Siti Kharina Mohd Khairuddin are brought back to her family’s house at Kampung Tengah Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah May 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, May 23 — Police have concluded its investigations into the murder of Serdang Hospital nursing sister Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, and have referred to prosecutors to initiate charges against one of the three suspects in custody.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said police are leaving it to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) as to when to charge the suspect in court.

“Out of the three, we will charge one as soon as possible. The rest are to be witnesses,” he told reporters when met after officiating the opening of the Al-Medina Surau at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) District Police Headquarters, here today.

“They (suspects) are still under remand, but if the DPP says (the suspect) can be charged tomorrow, then tomorrow it will be, otherwise, Monday then,” he added.

Asked on the motive, Noor Azam said the suspect has refused to reveal the reason behind the murder, but nevertheless, police have obtained hard evidence on the case.

The Sepang Magistrate’s Court today extended the remand of a Nigerian man for seven days until May 30 to facilitate investigations into Siti Kharina’s murder.

The 36-year-old suspect was initially remanded for a week on May 17.

Besides the Nigerian man, a Nigerian woman and a Pakistani man have also been detained in the case.

Yesterday, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the remand on the two suspects had been extended for seven days until May 29.

Siti Kharina, 40, was reported missing on May 8 and was found dead with slash wounds on her chest, neck and head on May 15 by the owner of her rented condominium unit in Cyberjaya on May 15. — Bernama