Putra: New political party with recycled leaders

Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali speaks during the ‘Himpunan Jihad Perkasa’ rally in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

COMMENTARY, May 23 — The Malay political landscape in the country saw some changes after Pakatan Harapan (PH) toppled the 60-year-old Barisan Nasinal (BN).

Now it is changing again, probably back to the old landscape!

This observation is based on the now strengthened political ties between Umno and PAS which seems to appeal more to the Malays now as PH continues to push for reforms that demand equal rights for all citizens.

Apparently the Malays feel the new PH government and this Malaysia Baharu have sidelined them and are now turning to other Malay parties outside of PH.

In the midst of the political migration back to the old faithful Umno and PAS, a new Malay party emerges.

Claiming their party constitution is similar to that of Umno’s — with similar struggle and objectives — Parti Bumiputra Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) is offering an alternative to dissatisfied, disillusioned and confused Malays.

With Umno seemingly on the path of rebuilding itself and PH component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) not successful in its attempt to replace Umno, the new party Putra is moving in to be another platform for the Malays.

Headed by none other than Datuk Ibrahim Ali, well known for his oratorial skills and ability to rally the Malay crowd in his talks, Putra has named some pro tem leaders comprising former Umno stalwarts who still want to stay in the political mainstream but cannot get along with the new Umno leadership.

Putra is new only in name and no longer an NGO but a political party comprising members of NGO Perkasa which was formed in 2008 when there were few Malay NGOs that championed the cause of Malays and Islam at that time.

Ibrahim aims to stay afloat in the political arena with the new party as he sees the opportunity to wedge in between Umno and Bersatu for members; Malays who do not see Umno as strong enough to champion their cause and Bersatu seemingly weak in the PH’s coalition despite its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad being the prime minister.

Putra party leaders such as Datuk Mohd Khalid Mohd Yunos — a former three-term Jempol MP, Umno supreme council member and deputy minister for 16 years – who is Ibrahim’s deputy and one of the three vice-presidents, Datuk Hamidah Osman who was former Wanita Umno information chief and also a Bersatu Wanita chief do not seem to be getting much traction at the present time.

Other leaders named are not players in the country’s political scene and their presence may not help the party strike “fire” like when Ibrahim first formed Perkasa.

Putra may seem out of place as of now as Ibrahim’s gamble is considered too little, too late; Umno and PAS are together politically to act as the platform for the Malays.

The situation does not seem to be conducive for a party which has nothing new to offer to the Malays, what more when the leaders of the party are considered recycled and more focused on self-interest rather than the Malays as a whole.