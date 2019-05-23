Police confirm raid at accounting firm Deloitte over 1MDB scandal

Officers from Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) at the Deloitte head office in Taman Tun Dr Ismail May 23, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The police raid at the office of accounting firm Deloitte Malaysia is believed to be related to investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

A police source told Malay Mail, a team of investigators from the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department arrived at the firm in Taman Tun Dr Ismail at noon.

As of 5.30pm the raid is still ongoing.

“So far investigators have seized various documents and files from the office to facilitate the probe,” the source added.

Acting Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin confirmed that the raid was taking place.

Deloitte audited 1MDB’s financial statements for 2013 and 2014, before it resigned as the fund’s auditor in 2016.

Earlier this year authorities imposed the maximum fine on Deloitte for breaches related to a bond issue by scandal-tainted 1MDB.

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) imposed a RM2.2 million fine on Deloitte for failing to immediately report irregularities in a RM2.4 billion sukuk (Islamic bond) sale that may have had a material effect on 1MDB’s ability to repay creditors.

Deloitte was the auditor for 1MDB units Bandar Malaysia, the sukuk issuer, and 1MDB Real Estate for financial years ended March 2015 and 2016.

