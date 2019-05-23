Muhyiddin: 63pc of Pakatan manifesto pledges fulfilled by home ministry

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech at Perdana Hall, Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) in Putrajaya May 23, 2019. While he was satisfied with the achievement, Muhyiddin said there was still room for improvement. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — The Home Ministry has fulfilled 63 per cent of the pledges in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto based on the implementation of 19 initiatives under the ambit of the ministry as at April 30 this year.

Its minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said while he was satisfied with the achievement, there was still room for improvement and for certain areas to be focused on.

“This achievement also shows the commitment of home ministry staff to fulfil the pledges in the manifesto and ensure it could discharge its responsibility to maintain security, peace and public order,” he said at a programme to instil noble values during Ramadan here today.

On May 9, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the PH government had fulfilled 39.01 per cent of its manifesto pledges in the first year of its administration.

At the home ministry level, Muhyiddin said, there should be sustained efforts to do better, especially to reduce the crime rate.

He said this included tackling the illegal immigrant issue, reducing the recidivism rate, guarding the country’s land and maritime borders and reformation of security laws.

In terms of the ministry’s performance under the Minister’s Performance Indicator (MPI), Muhyiddin said the ministry had achieved 92.11 per cent as at March 2019.

“In the first three months of 2019, the crime index for every 100,000 people remained low at 61.26 per cent compared to the targeted 66.52 per cent,” he said.

Muhyiddin said enforcement against illegal immigrants and employers hiring them was continued with 2,924 operations conducted during that period.

On efforts to reduce recidivism, he said 286 people on parole had undergone the corporate smart partnership programme aimed at training them for job placements upon completion of their parole period.

Muhyiddin expressed confidence with the commitment of the ministry staff to carry out their duties and responsibilities to help the ministry achieve all the targets set for the 27 activities under the MPI for 2019. — Bernama