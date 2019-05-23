Deputy home minister: Fake MyKad applications the work of illegal syndicates, not Warisan govt

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (right) speaks to reporters in Putrajaya March 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 23 — An illegal syndicate has been using Parti Warisan Sabah’s logo to sell application forms for identity cards to unsuspecting illegal immigrants, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman.

Azis, who is also the Warisan youth chief, denied that the party was ever involved in such a practice to give out forms for identity application and said it was the work of a syndicate that was taking advantage of illegal immigrants who were desperate to get identification.

“The syndicate preys on foreigners who are willing to pay for such application forms at any price without knowing that they are being cheated.

“Parti Warisan Sabah has never issued such application forms to any foreigner to apply for documents, what more with our logo displayed so blatantly in the photos that has been going viral on social media,” he said.

“No party in the world would put their party’s logo in a government form,” he said, adding that they would be lodging a police report of the act which was marring the party’s image in addition to cheating the public at the expense of the party’s name.

The photos which emerged on social media showed application forms with the Home Ministry’s address and the National Registration Department (NRD)’s and Warisan’s logo although it does not specify what the application was for.

Another photo showed a receipt for a MyKad application for an applicant in Lahad Datu.

Azis urged members of the public with any information of the documents or the origins to come forward and lodge a police report to help authorities catch the culprits involved.

Azis said that no department under the Home Ministry be it the Immigration or NRD had authorised a registration programme for illegal immigrants.

“The NRD has verified that they have no such exercise and it is further compounded by the logo in the application which is the old NRD logo that is no longer in use,” he said.

In a separate statement, NRD also issued a statement denying that it had issued such applications for identity cards in Sabah, and asked the public not to believe such information which can cause confusion and disrupt public order.

“Any and all official documents from the department will only be issued at the NRD’s offices, and not simply distributed to the public. We have never appointed any agents or individuals to represent us for any business,” it said.

On a related matter, Azis also asked opposition parties on the offence to stop their baseless allegations of Warisan’s involvement with illegal immigrants which has led to the syndicate’s action of taking advantage of the situation.

“The opposition leaders should understand that the current scenario is the result of their actions during their administration which has to be dealt by Warisan now.

“The Royal Commission of Inquiry on illegal immigrants, and the book by Chong Eng Leong confirmed that such an exercise did happen, to increase the votes for the previous government,” he said.

“It even named former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman involved in projects with illegal immigrants and he has never denied it or sued the writer,” said Azis.