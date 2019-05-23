Cops arrest seven, seize drugs worth RM500,000 in Penang

Penang CPO Datuk T. Narenasagaran (middle) shows some of the drugs seized during a press conference at the Penang Police Contingent in George Town May 23, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 23 — The police busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of seven suspects and a seizure of more than RM500,000 worth of drugs over several raids held in two days.

The series of raids started with the arrest of a suspect on May 19, just as he was on his way to deliver RM207,000 worth of drugs to his customer.

“The man was arrested with 4,139g of syabu wrapped in tea packaging in his car in Jelutong,” Penang Police Chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said in a press conference today.

He said the 51-year-old had used tea packaging to cover up the packets of syabu to avoid detection.

The police seized the drugs and the suspect’s car after arresting him.

The man was then remanded until May 24 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

Following his arrest, the police conducted several raids in Tanjung Tokong and Jelutong from May 19 to 21.

“In one of the raids, at about 1pm on May 19, two other men were arrested,” he said.

He said three more raids were held on May 21 when four more suspects were arrested at about 2.30pm.

This brings the total suspects, aged between 23 and 34 years, to six.

“In the arrests, we also seized a total 1,046g of syabu worth RM156,900, 8,400 Eramin 5 pills worth RM126,000, 444 Ecstacy pills worth RM13,320 and 50.75g ketamine worth RM7,600,” he said.

Narenasagaran said the police also seized RM16,000 in cash and RM9,655 worth of jewellery from all suspects.

Four cars and one motorcycle, with a total value of RM104,300, were seized while one of the suspects’ bank accounts with a total RM7,250 in it was also frozen.

“This means we have seized a total RM510,820 worth of drugs while the value of items seized totalled RM177,205,” he said.

The two other suspects arrested on May 19 have been remanded until May 26 while the four others arrested on May 21 have been remanded until May 27.

Narenasagaran confirmed that two of the suspects tested positive for ganja while one was positive for syabu.

The remaining four were tested negative and one had a previous record.

He said only one of the suspects is a businessman while the others were unemployed.