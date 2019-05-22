Yapeim board says reviewing administrative procedures after suspending D-G

Yapeim director-general Datuk Abibullah Samsuddin (second left) looks at a model of the [email protected] building after the Sale and Purchase Agreement ceremony, in Putrajaya December 7, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Administrative procedures at the Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) is being reviewed by its board of trustees following the suspension of its director-general Datuk Abibullah Samsuddin for allegedly threatening pro-Pakatan Harapan (PH) staff.

Yapeim chairman Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar said the board will hold a closed-door meeting with staff to discuss Abibullah’s suspension and their next move following the external audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers Malaysia (PwC) before a news conference next Tuesday.

“The press conference which was suggested to be held this week could not take place as Yapeim is reviewing several administrative issues following the suspension of the Yapeim director-general. The press conference has been postponed to May 28, 2019,” Mohd Daud said in a statement posted on the foundation’s Facebook page today.

He did not disclose the date for the closed-door staff meeting.

He said the new administration has started work to turn around the organisation six months since its appointment under the new Pakatan Harapan government in November 2018.

“The Yapeim management believes that the foundation is on a good platform to rebuild its reputation as it has an important role in the social-economic development of the Muslim community in Malaysia,” he added.

The foundation was recently rocked by the emergence of a video that allegedly recorded Abibullah threatening certain staff with termination if they voted for PH — then the Opposition — in the May 9 general election last year.

Abibullah was suspended yesterday after news on the video broke.

Earlier on May 11, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported that RM1 million of Yapeim funds meant for orphans had been funnelled in 2017 to pay the legal fees of a certain lawyer representing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Najib has since denied the allegation.