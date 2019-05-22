Taman Rimba Kiara project status: Only court can decide, says FT Minister

A general view of Rimba Kiara Park in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad says only the court can decide whether the Taman Rimba Kiara project in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) is illegal or otherwise.

He said as a minister he had done his best to address the issue and currently in the midst of preparing a report on the proposed development project to be presented to the Cabinet.

The report will then be submitted to other parties including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers, following the allegations of former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor having a personal interest in the project.

“So let the MACC do its job ... if the MACC finds illegality (in the project) it will inform the Attorney General (AG) and he will study the strength of the case... then if AG finds it is strong (corruption) he will bring the case to the court, then the court must declare the project is illegal.

He was speaking to reporters after the aid distribution and breaking of fast programme at Kampung Baru Jamek Mosque here today.

Khalid was referring on the controversial project that received strong protests from TTDI residents who claimed the project would eliminate the green nature of the area.

He said he had done his best and met all stakeholders such as the developers and residents and at the same time the interests of all parties should also be taken into consideration and should not let DBKL to pay high compensation.

The Taman Rimba Kiara development project sparked controversy in April 2017 when DBKL issued a development order for a mega project on a 4.9-hectare lot, out of 10.1 hectares of Taman Rimba Kiara.

DBKL would have to pay about RM150 million to the developer if the project is cancelled, and that would be a waste of public funds.

Meanwhile, in another development, Khalid said the trend of gaining quick profit by renting out business licences or sites to foreigners by locals has caused foreigners to monopolise small business in the capital.

The issue was more pronounced when DBKL wanted to take action against the foreigners, a handful of locals turned up and claimed that they were the business owners and those foreigners were their employees, he said.

DBKL, he said, has never issued any business license to foreigners as they were not eligible to do business in the country but it was difficult to take action because the owners (locals) claimed the foreigners were just employees.

“Therefore, we have no choice but to allow them to continue their business provided that they have all the documents,” he said.

He was commenting of the issues raised by Minister of Rural Development, Datuk Seri Rina Harun, who is also Titiwangsa MP, on business monopoly by foreigners in Kampung Baru. — Bernama