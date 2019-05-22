MB: Selangor sultan orders flags flown at half-mast until tomorrow

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur this morning. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, May 22 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has ordered that the state flag be flown at half-mast from today until tomorrow due to the death of Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar.

This was announced by Mentri Besar, Amirudin Shari, in a statement today, which also offered condolences to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the people of Pahang.

‘‘May his soul has a good closure in life, showered with god’s blessing and placed in heaven full of bounty from god. Al Fatihah,” he said.

Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, 88, passed away at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50 am today.

He was the fifth Sultan of Pahang and the father of Sultan Abdullah.

The sad news was confirmed by the Mentri Besar of Pahang Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail through a media statement today. — Bernama