Johor sultan conveys condolences over Sultan Ahmad Shah’s death

A hearse carrying Sultan Ahmad Shah’s body is escorted by police outriders as it leaves the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 22 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar expressed his condolences over the demise of Pahang’s Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar today.

Sultan Ibrahim’s condolences message was uploaded on his official Facebook page.

“My condolences over the demise of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar 1930-2019.

“Surely we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return,” he said in the posting.

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50 am today.

The sad news was announced by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail through a media statement here.

Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, was the fifth Sultan of Pahang and the father of the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama