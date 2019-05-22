Dr Wan Azizah conveys condolences to Pahang royal family

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur this morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail expressed her condolences to the entire Pahang royal family over the passing of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah today.

“My heartfelt condolences to the entire Pahang royal family over the passing of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar at the National Heart Institute this morning,” she tweeted.

Sultan Ahmad Shah breathed his last at 8.50am and the sad news was announced by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. — Bernama