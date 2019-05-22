DBKL warns it will take action against skateboarders for vandalising glass wall at Medan Pasar

Youths skateboard in the evening at a park in the central business district in Singapore March 13, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today warned to take strict action against several unidentified skateboarders who were spotted using a pedestrian walkway near Medan Pasar Besar as their arena here.

DBKL said the skateboarders’ action of using a glass wall skateboarding surface were irresponsible and endangered the safety of nearby pedestrians near the aforementioned River of Life area.

“DBKL will not hesitate to take strict action against these skateboarders if they are found to continue their leisure activities in the area,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

A total of 14 pictures of the alleged skateboarders were attached together with the Facebook posting.

DBKL said legal actions under the Vandalism By-laws (WPKL) could be taken against the skateboarders for vandalising properties belonging to the mayor.

Those convicted under WPKL could face a fine up to RM2,000 or imprisonment of not more than a year or both.