10 houses in Dengkil hit by flash floods

CYBERJAYA, May 22 — The downpour since early afternoon has caused flash floods leaving 10 houses in Kampung Pulau Meranti, Dengkil next to Cyberjaya inundated and some roads impassable, according to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Hafisham Mohd Noor.

“The heavy rains caused internal trenches to flood and overflow in low lying areas leading to flash floods,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

However, he said no evacuation was needed as the waters had begun to subside at 4pm.

“We are also prepared for any emergency,” he said.

Meanwhile, the public shared photos on social media showing some of the inundated areas among others near the Masreca and The Arc buildings.

The Meteorological Department earlier today issued a warning of a possible thunderstorms until 4pm in Selangor, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Pahang and Terengganu. — Bernama