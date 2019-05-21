Wan Azizah saddened over death of activist S. Jayathas

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said she was deeply saddened by the death of reform activist S. Jayathas today.

“I am deeply saddened to receive the news of the death of Jayathas Sirkunavelu who championed for reforms since 1998. I and @anwaribrahim (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) got to visit him at the hospital a few days ago.

“I pray his family and comrades of his struggle can remain strong over his passing,” she said in her Twitter account.

It was reported that Jayathas, who was suffering from kidney problems, died at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 4pm.

Jayathas had also held several positions in PKR including head of the Subang division. He had also been active in the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf).

Dr Wan Azizah was the past president of PKR while her husband Anwar is the current president. — Bernama