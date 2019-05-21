SPAN: Report on Klang water disruption completed within a month

SPAN Chairman Charles Santiago said the commission had formed a high-level technical committee to scrutinise the source of the problem. — Picture by Hari Anggara

CYBERJAYA, May 21 — The investigation on unscheduled water supply disruption in the Klang district following the burst of three main pipes near the project site for the construction of the Banting-Taiping West Coast Expressway (WCE) is expected to be resolved in another month’s time, said the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

Its chairman, Charles Santiago said the commission had formed a high-level technical committee last week comprising five experts including from the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) and the Public Works Department to scrutinise the source of the problem.

“We want to see whether there is any encroachment in our water pipes,” he told reporters after attending an “iftar” gathering (Breaking of the fast) with the staff members of SPAN and the media here today.

Recently, almost 90 areas in the Klang district experienced an unscheduled water supply disruption after three major pipes in the road construction area burst.

The Chairman of the Selangor Infrastructure, Public Amenities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Izham Hashim was reported to have said the state government and the WCE would resolve the pipe repairing work as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Santiago said SPANwould study the form of action that could be taken against the culprits responsible for the disruption after a report had been completed.

Meanwhile, he said six states had held dialogues with SPAN on the issue of the rise in water tariff rate.

On the issue of pollution at the Ayer Ganda Water Treatment Plant in Perak, he said the plant was still closed and would only be reopened if the raw water was free of any pollution. — Bernama