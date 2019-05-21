Malay Mail

Security guard fined RM2,000 for possession of firecrackers

Published 29 minutes ago on 21 May 2019

V. Rameson was fined RM2,000 in default four months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court for possession of 380 fire crackers without a permit last year. — Reuters pic
PETALING JAYA, May 21 — A security guard was fined RM2,000 in default four months’ jail  by the Magistrate’s Court today for possession of 380 fire crackers without a permit last year.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir meted out the fine on V. Rameson, 43, after he pleaded guilty to having the firecrackers at Sg Way market, Jalan SS9/1 here at 5.30pm on October 27 last year.

The charge, under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, carries seven years jail or a fine up to RM10,000 or both.

DPP Wan Fariha Najwa Wan Azaham appeared for the prosecution while Rameson was represented by lawyer Dinesh Ramachandran. — Bernama

