Security guard fined RM2,000 for possession of firecrackers

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — A security guard was fined RM2,000 in default four months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court today for possession of 380 fire crackers without a permit last year.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir meted out the fine on V. Rameson, 43, after he pleaded guilty to having the firecrackers at Sg Way market, Jalan SS9/1 here at 5.30pm on October 27 last year.

The charge, under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, carries seven years jail or a fine up to RM10,000 or both.

DPP Wan Fariha Najwa Wan Azaham appeared for the prosecution while Rameson was represented by lawyer Dinesh Ramachandran. — Bernama