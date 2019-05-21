Royal Malaysian Navy orders deployment of 15 vessels for tighter security on Hari Raya

Western Armada Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Seri Mohamad Roslan Mohamad Ramli salutes Royal Malaysian Navy ship KD Lekiu at RMN’s Lumut Naval Base May 25, 2018. TLDM will deploy 15 vessels for tighter security during the festive season. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 21 — Fifteen vessels have been ordered to be deployed by the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Markas Wilayah Laut 2 (Mawilla 2) in eastern Sabah waters for tighter security during the Hari Raya celebration.

Rear Admiral Naval Region Two commander (Pangwilla 2) Datuk Sabri Zali said two ships were in operation in Pasir area in Sandakan, while one vessel was operating in Daulat Benua, Tawau.

“We also have Tun Azizan Auxiliary Vessel anchored between Pulau Berhala in Sandakan and Taganak Island in the southern of the Philippines to monitor the situation in the area.

“Additionally, we have Tun Sharifah Rodziah naval base in Semporna,” he told reporters after recording a special Hari Raya programme with Pangwilla 2 by RTM Sandakan at Tun Azizan Auxiliary Vessel here today.

In addition, Sabri said 10 combat boats were also deployed to safeguard security during the Hari Raya celebration.

“I hope that the officers and members on duty during Hari Raya will persevere and I am confident that your service and dedication will not be in vain.

“It (duty) is considered a form of religious obligation so as to allow the people to celebrate Hari Raya in peace,” he said. — Bernama