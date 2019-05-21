Penang forms Pakatan leadership council headed by CM Chow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow delivers his speech during the Excellent Service Award 2019 presentation in Bayan Baru April 10, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 21 — Penang has formed a Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership council that will be led by state DAP chairman and chief minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

Chow has chaired a meeting with the leaders of other PH component parties two days ago and it was agreed that the council was set up to bring together the component parties for better collaboration.

In a statement issued by the Penang PH leadership council secretary Senator Lim Hui Ying, the council was officially formed on May 19 at the Penang DAP headquarters here.

It was agreed that five permanent representatives from each component party — DAP, PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Parti Amanah Negara — will be in the council bringing the total number of council leaders to 20.

Chow will be the chairman of the council while the deputy chairman 1 is Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PKR), deputy chairman 2 is Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa (Amanah) and deputy chairman 3 is Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahaya (PPBM).

Lim from DAP was appointed as the secretary while Sim Tze Tzin (PKR) was appointed as the treasurer.

The committee members are Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman (PKR), P. Ramasamy (DAP), Jagdeep Singh Deo (DAP), Zairil Khir Johari (DAP), Jason Ong Khan Lee (PKR), Zulkiefly Saad (PKR), Mohd Rizal Akhir (Amanah), Azahari Aris (PPBM), Aida Yusof (Amanah), Azlina Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (PPBM), Mohd Saifullah Abd Nasir (Amanah), Fakhruz-Zaman Ahmad (PPBM), Zahar Zainul (Amanah) and Mohamad Kamal Fairos Mohamad Ibrahim (PPBM).

Lim said PH have taken over Penang since 2008 and the Penang PH leadership will continue to fulfil its election manifesto and promises to meet the people’s aspirations.

PH holds 37 out of 40 state seats and 12 out of 13 parliamentary seats in the state.

Lim said the official formation of the Penang PH leadership council will be the main committee for PH in the state to strengthen and coordinate collaboration between the component parties in Penang.