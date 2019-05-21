IGP: We'll come down hard on those who threaten law enforcers

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Inspector General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today issued a stern warning that police will not tolerate law enforcers being threatened.

He told Bernama that police viewed seriously such a trend of late and had instructed his officers and personnel to immediately go after the culprits.

On April 28, a group of men went on a rampage at house of Selayang Municipal Council enforcement chief in Taman Muhibbah, Rawang.

They splashed red paint on two of her cars and lit firecrackers that were placed in a paint can filled with nails, iron pieces and paper shreds.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 (causing mischief and damage to property) and Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by fire.

Last Monday, a car belonging to a Baling Magistrate Court deputy public prosecutor was splashed with whitewash at her house in Taman Mutiara, Sungai Kob, Kulim, Kedah.

Jerantut DAP division chairperson Loo Why Leong on Sunday was detained by police to facilitate investigations over a threatening message via WhatsApp to the Jerantut OCPD. — Bernama