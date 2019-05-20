Kit Siang: Najib still ‘most potent political force’ plotting Pakatan’s downfall

Lim said Najib remains the most influential factor for BN to govern the country again, boosted by the combined influences of Opposition parties and the ‘Bossku’ narrative. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak remains the most potent political force working on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) downfall, DAP’s Lim Kit Siangs said today.

He claimed Najib is utilising abundant resources on both political and social media platforms in his campaign against the PH government.

The party veteran believes Najib remains the most influential factor for the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition to govern the country again, boosted by the combined influences of Opposition parties and the “Bossku” narrative.

“In actual fact, Najib remains the most potent political force plotting the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan government, as the person who is behind the highly-funded army of cybertroopers and propagandists who are working day and night for the disintegration and collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government with their politics and social media of lies and falsehoods (to) incite hatred, intolerance and extremism,” Lim said in a statement.

He believes that Najib plans to engineer a comeback in the next general election, either as the prime minister or “kingmaker”, which would also release him from potential prosecution and incarceration for the 1MDB scandal.

Lim was responding to former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, who on May 7, reportedly said that PH ministers must let their performance speak for themselves instead of responding to the constant needling from the Opposition.

“Tun Daim Zainuddin is half-right — Pakatan Harapan should not dance to the tune of former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, but should compel Najib to dance to the tune of the Pakatan Harapan narrative.

“I do not agree with Daim that Pakatan Harapan should forget about Najib, as the former prime minister is the de facto leader not only of Umno-PAS axis, but the unofficial Opposition combination which included Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), but also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and the other Sabah opposition parties and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Sarawak,” he said.

The DAP adviser also claimed that MCA, MIC and other former BN parties are utilising Najib’s political influence, as none have clearly denounced the 1MDB scandal or the former prime minister.