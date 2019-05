Dr M breaks fast with Cabinet members

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the breaking-of-fast ceremony for ministers, menteris besar and chief ministers at his official residence Seri Perdana May 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hosted a breaking-of-fast ceremony for ministers, menteris besar and chief ministers at his official residence Seri Perdana here tonight.

The prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, was also present at the event, which was attended by about 160 guests, who included foreign diplomats, senior government officers, and representatives of government-linked companies and media organisations.

Among those present were Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

Others present included Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang.

After the breaking-of-fast event, Dr Mahathir performed the Maghrib, Isyak and tarawih prayers, which were led by the Imam of Masjid Putra, Shamsul Bahari Dahlan. — Bernama