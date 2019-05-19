Semanggol accident: Myanmar victims brought in by syndicate, say police

Police monitor an accident hotspot in a road safety operation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BAGAN SERAI, May 19 — All the Myanmar nationals who were involved in the accident at Km190.6 of the North-South Expressway near Gunung Semanggol earlier today, were believed to have been brought in by a syndicate.

Kerian district police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said preliminary investigation found that all the foreigners had just entered the country, believed with the help of a syndicate operating in the northern states.

“To conduct further investigations, police would have to seek the help of interpreters from Myanmar as the injured victims could not converse in Malay or English,” he told a press conference here today.

In the 8am incident three Myanmar nationals were killed, seven seriously wounded while four others sustained minor injuries.

Elaborating Omar Bakhtiar said the police were in contact with the Myanmar embassy to facilitate the repatriation of the dead bodies.

He said a special task force is now tracking down the driver and front seat passenger of multi-purpose vehicle who had fled the scene, adding that the 57-year-old vehicle owner from Kampar has 16 traffic summonses. — Bernama