Penang govt to have dialogue on schools affected by PIL 1

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press as he announces the approval of the EIA report on the Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1) during a press conference in George Town April 15, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — The Penang state government will have a dialogue session on schools that are affected by the construction of the Pan Island Link 1 (PIL 1).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the dialogue will include authorities and affected stakeholders on the project. In the meantime, the state government is also looking forward for the meeting with The Education Ministry on this issue.

Last Friday, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the ministry would arrange for a meeting with the state government to discuss this issue as worries about negative impacts to the schools were also involved.

“All this (changes) is ongoing engagement. What we do is Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) studies so we have to see every school (that are affected) and look for the alignments.

“We will have dialogues with affected stakeholders... listen to their views, go back to make adjustment and so on. It is nothing new that such engagement exercise is ongoing,” he told the media after an aid giving ceremony to 2,000 senior citizens and 500 special need children at Che Hoon Khor Moral Uplifting Society Penang here, today.

According to Chow, even until the construction of PIL 1 starts, the state government will still listen to references, making adjustment, improving management, site control and all.

He said all of these processes are part of the conditions that the state has to fulfil.

Meanwhile, Chee Hoon Khor Moral Uplifting Society secretary Chong Yit Chuan said the foundation welcomes all senior citizens to come forward and utilise the aid provided while the special need children are from several charity homes. — Bernama