PeKa B40: 6,000 patients have undergone health screening

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, May 19 — Nearly 6,000 patients who are eligible for the healthcare protection scheme for the low-income B40 group, known as Skim Peduli Kesihatan untuk Kumpulan B40 (PeKa B40) had conducted health screening at participating clinics, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said the scheme offered four benefits, namely, free health screening, free medical equipment, incentives to complete cancer treatments, and transport incentives,

For the health screening, patients will undergo blood test, diagnosis test, cholesterol test, urine test, and kidney functions test, as well as for mental health, breast cancer and prostate cancer, if needed.

Dr Lee disclosed this to reporters after opening a health awareness campaign organised by the women’s division of the Perak Chinese Assembly Hall, Lee Eye Centre and Ipoh Pantai Hospital at Syuen Hotel here today.

The scheme was introduced last April and involved an allocation of RM100 million. It will benefit 800,000 recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) aged 50 and above.

The recipient qualifications and participating clinics can be checked online at www.pekab40.com.my.

On today’s programme, Dr Lee said it was to make the public aware on the importance of them going for health screening as it could help detect illnesses, hence curing them at an early stage. — Bernama