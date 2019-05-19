Fuziah: Kuantan food bank to kick off in June

said the Kuantan parliamentary constituency Food Bank programme to help the needy and the underprivileged is expected to kick off in June. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, May 19 — The Kuantan parliamentary constituency Food Bank programme to help the needy and the underprivileged is expected to kick off in June.

Kuantan member of parliament Fuziah Salleh said the organisers were now fine-tuning standard operating procedures (SOP) and improving on weaknesses detected from the project’s trial run that began early this year.

“The response has been very good during the trial run and we have secured the involvement of many strategic partners as well, including supermarkets and hotels,” she told reporters today at the Rahmah Iftar (break of fast) programme in which bubur lambuk (savoury rice porridge) were distributed at the MPK field here.

Fuziah, who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, is hoping for the SOPs to be worked on further such as supermarkets’ sale by date procedures, as this would allow food items to be sent out to programme’s recipients on time.

A similar programme, ‘[email protected]’, is currently being carried out in Kuantan during Ramadan, which is aimed at reducing food wastage at Ramadan bazaars.

Among the agencies involved in the programme are Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), youth-based Non-governmetal Organisation Gema, the Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) and the Pahang chapter of Drugs Intervention Community (DIC). — Bernama