Agong, Permaisuri Agong extend Wesak greetings

A Buddhist devotee lights an oil lamp to mark Wesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya May 19, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today wished Malaysian Buddhists Happy Wesak Day.

“Happy Wesak to all our Buddhist friends. We wish you a blessed day filled with peace, love and joy as you celebrate this auspicious day with your loved ones,” their Majesties said in a posting on Istana Negara’s Instagram account today.

Wesak Day is being celebrated today to signify three important events in the life of Buddha, his birthday, enlightenment and death. — Bernama