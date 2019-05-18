PKR lodges police report against Yapeim D-G on video clip

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said if the individual in the video was Abibullah, then it is fair for the police to take action under Section 503 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 9 (1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 for unnatural influences. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has asked police to investigate Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) director-general Datuk Abibullah Samsuddin in connection with a video clip of a man allegedly trying to influence staff how to vote in last year’s general election.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said if the individual in the video was Abibullah, then it is fair for the police to take action under Section 503 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 9 (1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 for unnatural influences.

“I request the police to investigate and confirm whether the individual in the video was Abibullah,” he said after lodging a police report at the Pantai Police Station here today.

Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai MP, urged the police to investigate this matter immediately because it involves the status, image and dignity of a civil servant and government agency.

Recently, a video has gone viral on social media showing a man delivering a speech to YaPEIM staff urging them not to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in last year’s general election.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ruslan Khalid confirmed receiving the report, adding that a similar report had been lodged in Penang. — Bernama



