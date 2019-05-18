Parti Dayak’s new president Bobby William wants state govt to upgrade Native Courts

Bobby William has been elected the new president of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) at its triennial delegates conference (TDC) held today. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

SIBU, May 18 — Businessman Bobby William has been elected the new president of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) at its triennial delegates conference (TDC) held today.

He replaces native customary rights (NCR) land activist the late Cobbold John Lusoi, who died on March 8 this year due to heart complication.

While ex-banker Andrew Puro, formerly the vice president, was elected as the deputy president, replacing veteran lawyer Patrick Anek Uren who declined to seek re-election.

The elected three vice presidents are senior shipping executive Adman Jubang, medical practitioner Dr Bego Sepop and Major (retired) Moses Ripai.

NCR land activists Rapelson Richard Hamid, PBDS Baru Youth head, and Sylvia John Gemok, Women head, were appointed as vice presidents due to their positions.

The post of secretary general went to engineer Julius Enchana while retired army officer Sai Malaka was elected treasurer general.

The TDC also elected 19 members of the supreme council.

They included Cobbold John Lusoi’s widow Puyang Laing, Chely Jenggu, Deny Nico, Brauszelt Elden Usah, Synne Darlyn, Nicholas Dominic, Guro Siang, Rahman Mattu, Matthew Jeluing and Anjie Seli.

The others are Nicholas Ayu, Emellia Ambrose, Lawrence Ujoh, Budat Jaul, Micheal Bada, Undi Berangan, Bari Ubi, Cecelia Sak and Wen Anchat.

Meanwhile William, in a statement urged the state government to issue titles to NCR land under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code after conducting perimeter survey.

He said it is rather disappointing that the state government issued the title under Section 6 which classifies NCR land as communal land and the landowners as license holders.

William said the party also urges the state to restructure and upgrade the council of customs and traditions of the Dayak community from a unit on the chief minister’s office into a department.

“We also want the state government to upgrade the Native Courts to be on par with the Civil and Syariah Courts,” he said.

He said PBDS Baru also calls on the state and federal governments to fix dilapidated schools, most of which are in the rural areas, as soon as possible.

“We regret that the state and federal government are unable to reach an agreement over how they can make use of RM1 billion to mend the dilapidated schools and build new ones,” he said, referring to the money which the state government planned to loan to the federal government.