Nurse murder case: Nigerian suspect entered Malaysia using tourist pass, say police

The police said that the Nigerian man who has been been remanded to assist in the investigation into the murder of Serdang Hospital nursing sister Siti Kharina Mohd Khairuddin said he knew the victim through social media last year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A Nigerian man who has been been remanded to assist in the investigation into the murder of Serdang Hospital nursing sister Siti Kharina Mohd Khairuddin, said he knew the victim through social media last year, according to police.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said investigations found the man, who is the main suspect in this case, came to Malaysia in early January last year and both had met.

“He entered the country using a tourist pass last January... and he has overstayed in this country,” he said when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, police are still quizzing a 35-year-old Nigerian woman and a 38-year-old Pakistani man who were arrested on May 16 in connection with the case.

All three suspects have been remanded for seven days.

Siti Kharina, 40, was reported missing on May 8.

The mystery surrounding her disappearance was uncovered when her body, with slash wounds on the chest, neck and head, was found by the landlord of her rented condominium unit. — Bernama