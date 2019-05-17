Sabah DAP acting chief is new state health and public wellbeing minister

Poon is currently also acting state DAP chief. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, May 17 — Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung will be taking up a new role as Sabah Minister for Health and Public Wellbeing, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal announced today.

Poon, who is Tanjung Papat assemblyman, steps into the position to replace the late Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt who died of a heart attack on March 28.

Wong was also Sabah DAP chairman; Poon is now acting state DAP chief.

Poon’s position as the state youth and sports minister will be taken over by Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe, who is Sabah DAP publicity coordinator.

“We have full confidence that Poon, as a senior leader can fulfill the role well and it is also appropriate as Poon is acting DAP Sabah chief and currently carrying out the duties of the ministry now.

“Poon, a young and dynamic leader will also carry out the duties of his ministry well,” Shafie told a press conference here.

Poon is also the late Wong’s former political secretary.

Shafie said he came to the decision after speaking to the DAP state and federal leaders.

The CM also announced Sabah DAP treasurer Loh Ee Eng as a nominated assemblyman.

The oath-taking ceremony for all three will take place on May 21.