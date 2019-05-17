RON97 petrol down by 2 sen per litre

A customer is seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The RON97 pump price will drop by 2 sen per litre starting at 12.01am, a further cut following its 10 sen per litre drop last week, which was its biggest price cut since the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) was introduced in January.

Its price will be RM2.68 per litre from May 18 to May 24, 2019, according to a statement today by the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, pump prices for RON95 petrol and diesel will remain at their previous pricing of RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The Finance Ministry said the government’s total estimated subsidy will be RM99.19 million for the coming week, with the RON95 pump price being subsidised with an estimated RM72.5 million, while diesel’s subsidy is about RM26.69 million.

The RON95 and diesel pump prices without government subsidies would have cost RM2.38 and RM2.45 per litre, respectively.