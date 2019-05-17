Laws will be amended to ensure MPs declare their assets, say Pakatan leaders

Tuaran MP Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau says some laws will be amended through the Dewan Rakyat under the GIACC to ensure all MPs declare their assets to the MACC. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers said some laws will be amended in order to ensure all MPs declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Sabah United Pasok Momogun Kadazandusun Murut organisation (Upko) president and Tuaran MP Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau told Malay Mail that some laws will be amended through Dewan Rakyat, under the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC).

“Yes it’s on the way. (We) have to amend some laws through the Dewan Rakyat under the GIACC. When I was a federal minister under the Barisan Nasional administration we did this, so we will do it,” said Tangau.

Sabah state DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin said he was more than happy to comply and it can be enforceable once Parliament passes the law to make such declarations compulsory.

He added that this was part of the country's political financing reform and it can help avoid reliance on political funds from unknown sources.

“The reason we have money politics is just simply that politics consume a lot of money but everyone pretend it's sinful to spend so much. So everyone relies on undisclosed resources.

“Political financing reform must make the entire process transparent. The supporters are encouraged to donate to party but not through individual politician.

“We even can think about tax rebate to those donors as they contribute to the nation building. By this, politicians can make a decent life with their salary. No need to look for some other resources,” said Chan.

His party colleague and the Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo on the other hand believes that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announcement was referring to Opposition lawmakers as many PH MPs have already declared their assets.

“I think the prime minister’s announcement refers to Opposition MPs. So insofar as the Opposition MPs are concerned, I’m not sure about the numbers. I’m not sure how many have declared and how many haven’t but I think the MACC should have details of that.

“We have done that. We have declared out assets, and so far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there’s anything which restricts them from having to declare their assets. It’s all for transparency at the end of the day,” he said.